Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,800 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 573,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGII. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.80 million, a PE ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Digi International has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

