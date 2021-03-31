Short Interest in Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Declines By 22.9%

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,157,500 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 1,500,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,575.0 days.

SOLTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sosei Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sosei Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sosei Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

SOLTF opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. Sosei Group has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92.

Sosei Group Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of AZD4635, an adenosine A2a antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of tumors and metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; HTL0022562, a calcitonin gene related peptide antagonist, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat migraine and other severe headaches; PF-07081532 and PF-07054894, which are in Phase l for use in multiple therapeutic areas; HTL0014242, a mGlu5 small molecule negative-allosteric modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat neurological order; GPR35 agonist to treat inflammatory bowel disease; and KY1051, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology.

