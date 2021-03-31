Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amalgamated Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of AMAL opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $521.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

