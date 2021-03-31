Lido DAO Token (LDO) Trading Up 55.3% Over Last 7 Days

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Lido DAO Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001507 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 55.3% higher against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 604,202.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00062854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00284620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $528.94 or 0.00905705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00048483 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00078363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031276 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

