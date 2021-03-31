Realio Network (RIO) Hits Market Cap of $11.86 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Realio Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00003089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $11.86 million and approximately $195,885.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 611,277.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00062914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.00275010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.07 or 0.00899610 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00077137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031016 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

Realio Network Token Trading

