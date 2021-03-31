IoTeX (IOTX) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $436.36 million and approximately $79.70 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00046785 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 14,174.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00044205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00033257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.00 or 0.00631012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00067392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.