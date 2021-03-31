STRAKS (STAK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $147,890.53 and $106.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,477.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.53 or 0.03113209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.26 or 0.00328768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $520.93 or 0.00890815 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.25 or 0.00448457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.79 or 0.00355339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00257379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00022520 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.