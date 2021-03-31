DMarket Price Up 93% Over Last Week (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00002960 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 93% against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a market cap of $98.54 million and $277.97 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DMarket

DMT is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket

Buying and Selling DMarket

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

