Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

HP opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $33.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,842,000 after buying an additional 15,963,594 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $160,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $33,267,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after buying an additional 789,678 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,589,000 after buying an additional 559,180 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

