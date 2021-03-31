Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $184.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price target of $160.00. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CSL. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

NYSE CSL opened at $166.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $169.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,648,000 after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

