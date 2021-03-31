Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PTEN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $41,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

