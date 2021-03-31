Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BW. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BW opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.91 million, a P/E ratio of -76.24 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at $130,705,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 17,094 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,739,879 shares of company stock worth $64,865,241 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 239,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

