AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

