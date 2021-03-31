Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pulmonx’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.09. Pulmonx has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

