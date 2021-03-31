eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EHTH. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $151.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.31 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. Research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in eHealth by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

