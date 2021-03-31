Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chindata Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.04 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CD. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Shares of CD stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $84.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

