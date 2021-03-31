Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €130.00 by Berenberg Bank

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Stratec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ETR SBS opened at €115.00 ($135.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €119.39 and a 200-day moving average of €121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.40. Stratec has a 52 week low of €57.30 ($67.41) and a 52 week high of €145.00 ($170.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.65.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

