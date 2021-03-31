Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

