European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
European Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 120.25 ($1.57) on Wednesday. European Assets Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 69.51 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 126.50 ($1.65). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £432.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85.
European Assets Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.