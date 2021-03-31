European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

European Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 120.25 ($1.57) on Wednesday. European Assets Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 69.51 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 126.50 ($1.65). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £432.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85.

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

