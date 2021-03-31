S&U plc (LON:SUS) Increases Dividend to GBX 43 Per Share

S&U plc (LON:SUS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from S&U’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SUS opened at GBX 2,270 ($29.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a quick ratio of 74.31 and a current ratio of 74.31. The stock has a market cap of £275.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83. S&U has a one year low of GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and a one year high of GBX 2,400 ($31.36). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,227.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,982.68.

In related news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,155 ($28.16), for a total value of £193,950 ($253,396.92).

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

