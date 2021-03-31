36,418 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $139.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.04. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $112.44 and a 52-week high of $147.38.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

