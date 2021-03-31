Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 341 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,850,000 after buying an additional 280,180 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastenal by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,163,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 426,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

