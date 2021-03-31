Walleye Capital LLC Invests $625,000 in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAACU. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,256,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,328,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,287,000.

OTCMKTS:RAACU opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.44. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

