TheStreet Lowers El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) to C+

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LOCO. Truist cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $592.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 363,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 96,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 517,156 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 294,928 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 566,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

