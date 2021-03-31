Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TopBuild in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

NYSE:BLD opened at $211.10 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a one year low of $59.09 and a one year high of $224.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,998,000 after purchasing an additional 545,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,665,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in TopBuild by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,934,000 after buying an additional 240,871 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,129,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

