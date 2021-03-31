Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Up 53.2% in March

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 428,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 350,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,637.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,060,058.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

