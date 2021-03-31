Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Update

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the February 28th total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MXC opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas H. Decker sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $37,838.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at $268,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,090 shares of company stock worth $278,639. Company insiders own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

