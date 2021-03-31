Localiza Rent a Car S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:LZRFY)

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0784 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Localiza Rent a Car stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 279,885 cars; and 603 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

