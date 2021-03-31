Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tsingtao Brewery in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now expects that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsingtao Brewery’s FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TSGTY stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28. Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.84.

