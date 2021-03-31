Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Short Interest Up 111.7% in March

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cleveland BioLabs stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 320,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.39% of Cleveland BioLabs as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBLI stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Cleveland BioLabs has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

