Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 105.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $1,211,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.15.

LRCX opened at $572.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $558.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.89. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $213.29 and a 1 year high of $603.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

