Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 39,349 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,349 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,626,000.

Shares of WDIV opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $45.31 and a 12-month high of $67.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98.

