Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.66.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE OVV opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.