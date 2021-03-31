RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $600.00 at Cowen

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price upped by analysts at Cowen from $570.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.22.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $600.00 on Wednesday. RH has a 1 year low of $84.61 and a 1 year high of $610.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $494.03 and a 200 day moving average of $443.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.