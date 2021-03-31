Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GCTAF. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

GCTAF opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.