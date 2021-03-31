United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at KeyCorp

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.13 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.
Shares of URI opened at $333.21 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $336.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in United Rentals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
