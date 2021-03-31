United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at KeyCorp

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.13 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of URI opened at $333.21 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $336.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in United Rentals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

