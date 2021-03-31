Primary Health Properties PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.55 (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PHP opened at GBX 147.86 ($1.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 148.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 147.81. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 167.60 ($2.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 168 ($2.19) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168 ($2.19).

In related news, insider Richard Howell bought 34,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £52,576.92 ($68,692.08). Also, insider Harry Abraham Hyman bought 11,485,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £16,538,515.20 ($21,607,675.99).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

