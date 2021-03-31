Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, March 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

