Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Posts Earnings Results

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $167.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.