Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,271 shares of company stock valued at $27,042,052. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

