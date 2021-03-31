Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on REZI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $28.90 on Monday. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.15 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

