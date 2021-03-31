Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HBM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.