Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $52.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,760 shares of company stock worth $4,669,161 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

