Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Holdings in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cosan were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cosan by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Cosan by 614.8% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,336,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cosan by 23.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after buying an additional 193,778 shares during the period. Finally, Nucleo Capital LTDA. boosted its stake in Cosan by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 7,657,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,130,000 after acquiring an additional 855,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Cosan Limited has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

