Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,618 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $253.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $110.40 and a 12-month high of $254.91.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.87.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

