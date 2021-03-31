Piper Sandler Comments on County Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for County Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

ICBK has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens raised County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $144.66 million, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in County Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in County Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in County Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

