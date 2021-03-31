Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Alerus Financial NA’s 5th Largest Position

Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.6% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.05. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

