Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $201,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,745 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $48.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

