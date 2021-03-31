Zacks Investment Management Has $844,000 Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -184.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $838,127 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

