Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Hilltop by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other Hilltop news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

NYSE HTH opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.